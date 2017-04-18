Shanghai: Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

The Crozz is the third concept based on VW Group's new MEB platform for electric vehicles.

Volkswagen has revealed its latest electric ID concept, the Crozz, at the Auto Shanghai show.

The company's first battery-powered crossover concept is the third model to be based on its MEB architecture, designed specifically for next-generation electric vehicles.

Designers attempted to blend styling inspirations from traditional SUVs and coupes, resulting in a high-riding yet streamlined form. It also introduces a new interior concept with an 'Open Space' theme.

"If it was ever possible to make a one-hundred percent certain prediction of what the future will look like, here it is," says VW brand head Klaus Bischoff. "In 2017, we are showing how Volkswagen will be transforming the roadscape from 2020."

A battery mounted below the floor sends electricity to a 302-horsepower electric motor, with an estimated top speed of 112 mph and 311 miles of range according to the generous European driving cycle. The battery can be recharged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes via a 150-kW DC fast charger.

The ID Crozz joins the original ID concept, revealed last year in Paris, and the ID Buzz that debuted in Detroit this year. VW expects to sell close to a million electric vehicles by 2025.