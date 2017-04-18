Shanghai: Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

  • April 18, 2017, 10:08 am
  • Apr 18, 2017, 10:08 am
  •         by Justin King

The Crozz is the third concept based on VW Group's new MEB platform for electric vehicles.

Volkswagen has revealed its latest electric ID concept, the Crozz, at the Auto Shanghai show.

The company's first battery-powered crossover concept is the third model to be based on its MEB architecture, designed specifically for next-generation electric vehicles.

Designers attempted to blend styling inspirations from traditional SUVs and coupes, resulting in a high-riding yet streamlined form. It also introduces a new interior concept with an 'Open Space' theme.

"If it was ever possible to make a one-hundred percent certain prediction of what the future will look like, here it is," says VW brand head Klaus Bischoff. "In 2017, we are showing how Volkswagen will be transforming the roadscape from 2020."

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

A battery mounted below the floor sends electricity to a 302-horsepower electric motor, with an estimated top speed of 112 mph and 311 miles of range according to the generous European driving cycle. The battery can be recharged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes via a 150-kW DC fast charger.

The ID Crozz joins the original ID concept, revealed last year in Paris, and the ID Buzz that debuted in Detroit this year. VW expects to sell close to a million electric vehicles by 2025.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China

Mercedes-Maybach's variant of the S-Class is exceptionally popular in China. A full 60-percent of all Maybach-badged S-Class sedans are sold in the world's largest car market, according to the company.   

 4h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.   

 5h

Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV

Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.   

 6h

Skoda previews Vision E concept

Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.   

 7h

Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language.   

 8h

Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.   

 10h

Tesla faces possible strike at German automation division

Hundreds of workers at the manufacturing automation unit are said to be pushing for higher pay. Tesla promoted the Grohman Engineering acquisition as important for its future products, suggesting a strike could threaten Model 3 production.   http://bit.ly/2prGL7g

 22h

AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon

The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.   http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG

 23h

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.   

 1d

Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.

Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec.   http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS

 1d