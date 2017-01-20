Shelby launches commemorative 750-hp Super Snake

Production is limited to just 500 examples.

Las Vegas-based American tuner Shelby has introduced a limited-edition version of the Super Snake to celebrate the model's 50th anniversary.

The commemorative coupe is named 50th Anniversary Super Snake. Shelby started with a regular-production Ford Mustang GT and bumped the 5.0-liter V8's output up to 670 horsepower. Enthusiasts can choose whether they want all that grunt sent to the rear wheels via a manual or an automatic transmission.

An optional upgrade package brings a bigger supercharger that raises the V8's output to 750 horsepower. It also includes an extreme cooling package, a one-piece driveshaft, and half-shafts manufactured by Ford Performance.

Properly equipped, the 50th Anniversary Super Snake hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.5 seconds. Shelby promises it runs the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds.

The Super Snake receives a redesigned front end defined by a new grille with mesh inserts, a taller hood, and a pair of air ducts integrated into the bumper. Side skirts, a new air diffuser, and a spoiler on the trunk lid add a finishing touch to the muscular look. The Super Snake is available in the same colors as the standard Ford Mustang GT.

Production of the 50th Anniversary Super Snake is limited to just 500 examples. Each one carries a base price of $69,995 including the cost of the donor vehicle.