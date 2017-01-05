Shelby reveals 750-hp F-150 Super Snake

The supercharged 'muscle truck' is positioned as a street-focused alternative to the Raptor.

Shelby has created another F-150 Super Snake, positioned as a street-focused alternative to the Raptor.Ford's venerable 5.0-liter engine has been supercharged to deliver 750 horsepower, nearly doubling the engine's naturally-aspirated output and topping the Raptor's turbocharged V6 by 300 horsepower.Tuners at Shelby collaborated with Ford Performance, Borla and other partners to develop the Super Snake."True to Carroll Shelby's philosophy, it has more power, more sound, more styling and more handling prowess," says Shelby VP and chief test driver Vince LaViolette.The F-150 Super Snake will be limited to just 150 units, with prices starting at $96,880 (including base vehicle) and a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive. Each comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.