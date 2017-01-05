Shelby Super Snake gets wide-body treatment

Most Discussed
Uber could owe NYC drivers $45 million
Uber has admitted it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City for two and a half years by calculating its commission before taxes and fees were factored in. The company might need to pay back at least $45 million, according to Reuters, which represents about $900 per driver.
Workhorse wants to sell the W-15 to the public
The gasoline-electric Workhorse W-15 pickup is fleet-only for the time being. However, a post on the company's official Twitter account suggests it's building a variant of the truck for regular consumers.
Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus
Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus. The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars' revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement. http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g
Americans don't trust ridesharing companies to build autonomous cars
In the US, tech giants such as Apple and Google are trusted more than automakers to build autonomous vehicles, according to an Inrix study. http://bit.ly/2reB264
VW sold $26B worth of cheating diesels in France, watchdog claims
The Le Monde report suggests VW could face more steep fines as global regulators continue to pursue enforcement actions over diesel 'defeat devices.' http://cnb.cx/2retVup
Faraday Future backer LeEco expected to slash US workforce
Only a few dozen employees out of 500 could remain, according to CNBC. The report will likely fuel skepticism over Faraday Future's production ambitions.
Hyundai: No N models for Genesis
Hyundai is preparing to release an onslaught of high-performance cars developed by a new sub-division named N. However, officials have confirmed the N treatment will be reserved for members of the Hyundai lineup, and it won't extend to the more upmarket Genesis-branded cars.
Lamborghini expands factory
Lamborghini is expanding its factory to build the Urus SUV. The new facility includes a logistics center, a paint shop, an assembly line, additional parking spots, and even test track. http://bit.ly/2rbSUyn
Hyundai Kona delayed?
Labor issues have delayed Hyundai's entry-level Kona crossover, according to The Truth About Cars. As it stands, the Kona's production schedule has been halted.