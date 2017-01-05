Shelby Super Snake gets wide-body treatment

  • May 24, 2017, 6:19 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Shelby wants to explore the Mustang's handling potential.

Las Vegas-based Shelby has introduced a wide-bodied version of the Super Snake. The Mustang-based prototype is the tuner's first concept in 10 years.
Shelby explains it built the Super Snake Wider Body to explore the performance envelope of the 2015+ Mustang chassis. Finished in an eye-catching color named Lightning Blue, the concept is four inches wider out back and 2.5 inches wider up front than the model it's based on. The added width gives the Super Snake more grip and better handling.

Technical specifications are vague at best. All we know at this point is that power for the Super Snake Wide Body comes from a supercharged evolution of Ford's 5.0-liter V8 engine tuned to make 750 horsepower, a massive increase over the stock Mustang's output. The driver can count on a fully-adjustable suspension and Brembo brakes to keep the power in check.

The wide-body look is accented by functional vents cut into the front fenders, a spoiler on the deck lid, side skirts, and forged aluminum wheels wrapped by Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It also boasts a Shelby-specific grille and a splitter attached to the front bumper.

"The package significantly changes the car's driving dynamics, giving the Super Snake more traction for later braking and earlier acceleration out of corners," according to a statement published by Shelby.

Officially, the Shelby Super Snake Wide Body is a concept car built to gauge enthusiasts' reaction. However, the company's official website ruined the surprise by proudly stating the coupe will go on sale in the fall of 2017. Pricing information and more details will be published in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.
