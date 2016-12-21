Inside, the most notable upgrade is a new, smartphone-compatible infotainment system. The touch screen is bigger than before, and owners can download a smartphone application that allows them to remotely check whether the lights are on or off, whether the doors are locked or unlocked, and where the car is parked.
The RS carries on with a turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine, but its output has been bumped up slightly to 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive come standard, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is offered at an extra cost.
Alternatively, the RS is available with a 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel four-cylinder mill that generates 184 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Buyers who go for the oil-burner can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive, or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive.
The gas-burning RS hits 60 mph from a stop in 6.7 seconds; selecting the TDI raises that figure to 7.9 seconds.
The updated Skoda Octavia will go on sale across Europe in the coming weeks. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.
A few months ago, Skoda admitted it was considering selling bigger models like the Octavia, the Kodiaq, and the Superb in the United States. However, one of the Volkswagen Group's top executives has affirmed the brand won't return to our shores anytime soon.
