Smart to stop selling gas-powered cars?

  • Updated February 14, 2017, 2:41 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Smart is focusing on EVs in a bit to combat sliding sales.

A new report finds Daimler-owned smart has decided to stop selling gasoline-burning models in the United States and in Canada.
Get More Car Info


Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dieter Exler recently told smart dealers about the decision in a letter. The text hasn't been made public, but Automotive News managed to obtain a copy of it.

"Developments within the micro-car segment present some challenges for the current smart product portfolio," he explained. "The smart lineup will consist exclusively of the zero-emissions smart electric-drive coupe and cabrio in the U.S. and Canada," he continued.

Production of the U.S.-spec, gasoline-powered fortwo will stop in April, but sales will continue until inventory -- which currently includes a few unsold 2016 models -- runs out. Deliveries of the electric variants (pictured) will begin this summer.

The news comes in the wake of dwindling North American sales. According to Automotive News, smart's best year in the United States was 2014, when it sold 10,453 cars. Sales dropped to just 6,211 units last year, the third-gen car's first full year on the market; if anything, sales should have spiked after the introduction of a new model.

Clearly, American motorists aren't interested in the diminutive two-seater. Relatively low gas prices and a market shifting towards high-riding crossovers haven't helped the company's sales, either.

Smart hasn't commented on the report, but we'll learn more about the company's plans for Canada and the U.S. in the coming months. In other markets like Europe, smart will continue selling the fortwo with a three-cylinder engine borrowed from the Renault parts bin.

Photo by Ronan Glon.
RELATED CONTENT
First Drive: 2012 Scion iQ [Review]
  

Now

Peugeot-Citroen to merge with Opel?

Rumors indicate PSA Peugeot-Citroen could merge with General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. A deal could be announced in the coming days, according to Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2kFJvbm

 1h

Lexus to show LS hybrid in Geneva

Lexus will introduce a hybrid version of the brand-new LS at the Geneva Auto Show. The sedan is expected to use the same gasoline-electric drivetrain as the LC 500h, meaning it will consist of a 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor.   http://bit.ly/2kOmGVA

 1h

British entrepreneur moving forward with rugged 4x4

The boss of British company Ineos is moving forward with development of a rugged, no-nonsense 4x4 inspired by the now-defunct Land Rover Defender. The model won't be a Defender look-alike, and it could offer an all-electric drivetrain; nothing has been ruled out yet. Ineos hopes to start deliveries in about three years' time.   http://bit.ly/2kFtoL9

 3h

Mitsubishi confirms Eclipse crossover

Mitsubishi has confirmed its next crossover will revive the Eclipse nameplate. Called Eclipse Cross, the model will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Rogue Sport. We'll see it in the metal in a few short weeks during the Geneva Auto Show.   

 4h

2018 Ford Expedition to get 400 horsepower?

Ford's Canadian division might have leaked performance specifications for the 2018 Expedition. The company's website briefly stated the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. The page was quickly taken down.    http://bit.ly/2kO4488

 4h

Smart to sell only EVs in the United States?

Daimler's smart brand has decided to sell only electric cars in the United States, according to a recent report. The gasoline-powered fortwo will leave our shores after the 2017 model year, but it will carry on in Europe and other global markets.    http://bit.ly/2lKGd7N

 5h

Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon

Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now.   http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W

 16h

Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US

The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii.   http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H

 16h

Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors

An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines.   http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv

 20h

Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two

SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash.   http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7

 22h