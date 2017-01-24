Spied: 2018 Acura TLX

The 2018 Acura TLX will borrow styling cues from the MDX crossover.

Acura's heavily-freshened 2018 TLX sedan has been spotted totally undisguised on the set of a commercial shoot in Southern California. The 2018 Acura TLX will go on sale during the second half of 2017.

The 2018 TLX will adopt Acura's latest design language. Inspired by the Precision Concept, Acura's new look was first used on the MDX crossover.

As with the MDX, the TLX gets a new grille treatment and an updated version of Acura's jewel LED front lighting system. The rear also gets new lights and it looks as though all models will benefit from new exhaust cutouts in the lower bumper.

Interestingly, what appears to be a performance model was also caught on set. It features a blacked-out lower rear fascia with round exhaust outlets. That model also sports a subtle trunk lid spoiler. It's possible that the performance TLX will be badged as an A-Spec, similar to the naming scheme of the smaller ILX. Look for the TLX A-Spec to come standard with a V6 and possibly Acura's SH-AWD system.

The 2018 model year will likely see the launch of a new TLX Hybrid model. It'll borrow tech from the Accord Hybrid, which should net a total system output of at least 212 horsepower.

Look for the 2018 Acura TLX to make its debut either in Chicago next month or later this spring at the New York auto show.

  

