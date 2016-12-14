Spied: 2018 Aston Martin Vantage and DB11 Volante

Aston's new drop-top and two-seater were spied in the Arctic Circle.

Spies captured the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante and Vantage undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden Wednesday, giving us a look at the future of England's top-end luxury cars.

Like the already-revealed DB11 coupe, the new Volante will employ Aston Martin's new, aluminum-focused platform. It should also share the hardtop's 5.2L V12 and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Aston Martin claims the combo is good for a 3.9-second 0-62 time in the coupe. The ragtop shouldn't impact that performance too much.

Then, there's the Vantage, whose camouflage could easily lead the casual observer to believe it's simply another DB11 prototype. A closer look reveals a shorter wheelbase, marking this as the two-seater Vantage rather than the larger, four-seat DB11.

The Vantage will ride on the same (albeit shortened) platform as the DB11 coupe and ragtop. A Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0L biturbo V8 should live under the hood, with the 5.2L V12 to follow.

It's quite clear that we should expect to see the DB11 Volante in the spring of 2018. Given that they're clearly on similar development cycles, we expect the new Vantage will bow around the same time, with a drop-top to follow.

Photos by Chris Doane Automotive.