Spied: 2018 Aston Martin Vantage and DB11 Volante

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 11:08 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Aston's new drop-top and two-seater were spied in the Arctic Circle.

Spies captured the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante and Vantage undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden Wednesday, giving us a look at the future of England's top-end luxury cars.

Like the already-revealed DB11 coupe, the new Volante will employ Aston Martin's new, aluminum-focused platform. It should also share the hardtop's 5.2L V12 and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Aston Martin claims the combo is good for a 3.9-second 0-62 time in the coupe. The ragtop shouldn't impact that performance too much.

Then, there's the Vantage, whose camouflage could easily lead the casual observer to believe it's simply another DB11 prototype. A closer look reveals a shorter wheelbase, marking this as the two-seater Vantage rather than the larger, four-seat DB11.

The Vantage will ride on the same (albeit shortened) platform as the DB11 coupe and ragtop. A Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0L biturbo V8 should live under the hood, with the 5.2L V12 to follow.

It's quite clear that we should expect to see the DB11 Volante in the spring of 2018. Given that they're clearly on similar development cycles, we expect the new Vantage will bow around the same time, with a drop-top to follow.

Photos by Chris Doane Automotive.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h