Spied: 2018 Audi Q8

Audi's new Q7 derivative was caught in the wild.

The "coupe" variant of Audi's Q7 SUV was caught in the wild Monday, and while it's hiding under a layer of camouflage, it's pretty clear that we're looking at an example of what Audi plans to show the world next week in Detroit.

What we have here is not nearly as aggressive as the concept sketches Audi shared with us a week or so ago, but it's certainly more aggressive than the Q7 on which it is based.

It should come as no surprise that the Q8 borrows styling cues from Audi's A5. Coupes should resemble coupes, yes? But there's no escaping the Q7's three-row footprint. The end result looks like a cross between the aforementioned SUV and a Lexus RX.

We expect the Q8 will follow the Q7's lead powertrain-wise, meaning we should see both an eventual SQ8 variant and (as indicated by the sketches), an e-tron Hybrid model.

Audi should have more details for us next week in Detroit. Stay tuned for live photos and updated specs.

Photos by Brian Williams.