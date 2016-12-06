Spied: 2018 Chevrolet Blazer

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 2:39 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Chevy is working on a new mid-size CUV.

Chevrolet engineers have been spotted testing a new crossover that could revive the Blazer name.

Prototypes like the one spotted today have actually been seen testing since February of this year, but those early rigs were covered in heavy camouflage that masked the vehicle's true identity; it was initially thought that this CUV was actually a prototype for the next-generation Chevy Traverse.

However, now running with some of its production-intent bodywork exposed, it's clear the CUV in question is significantly shorter than today's Traverse, leading to speculation that this is actually Chevy's upcoming mid-size utility vehicle.

In the pipeline for the last couple of years, Chevy's mid-size CUV will slot between the Equinox and the larger Traverse. In fact, the pending launch of the mid-size CUV was one of the main reasons Chevy downsized its latest Equinox model.

Rumored to be called Blazer, the Chevrolet crossover will be largely based on the latest GMC Acadia. A comparison picture between the prototype and the Acadia is included in our gallery. The next Traverse, meanwhile, will essentially be a stretched version of the Blazer.

Powertrains for the Blazer could include four- and six-cylinder engines from the Acadia. It remains unknown if the Blazer will be strictly a two-row or offer a third-row of seats like the Acadia.

The Chevrolet Blazer could debut sometime next year as a 2018 model.

  

