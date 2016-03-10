Most Discussed

Other Corvette Stingray Stories

Other Chevrolet Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Spied: 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 hits the Ring

  • April 18, 2017, 11:09 am
  • Apr 18, 2017, 11:09 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Chevy will soon launch a new Corvette ZR1.

Chevrolet's next-generation Corvette ZR1 has been spotted undergoing shakedown testing on Germany's Nurburgring. The new Corvette ZR1 is expected to be ready in time for the 2018 model year.
Get More Car Info


As you can tell by the photos, the 2018 Corvette ZR1 will be one serious track machine. The ZR1 will arrive with an aggressive aero pack that will include a pronounced front splitter and over-sized rear wing. Wheels and brakes also appear to be upgraded for track duties.

Expect plenty of firepower to emanate from beneath the ZR1's muscular hood. Although we're still unsure of exactly which V8 Chevy will shoehorn between the ZR1's front fenders, the leading candidates are a supercharged 6.2L V8 or a next-generation LT5 V8 with dual over-head cams.

The ZR1 is expected to arrive with a new 10-speed automatic transmission that was jointly developed by General Motors and Ford. A manual option seems likely but not a slam dunk given the current direction of the automotive industry.

Look for Chevrolet to unveil the Corvette ZR1 either later this year or in early 2018.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China

Mercedes-Maybach's variant of the S-Class is exceptionally popular in China. A full 60-percent of all Maybach-badged S-Class sedans are sold in the world's largest car market, according to the company.    

 4h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.    

 5h

Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV

Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.    

 6h

Skoda previews Vision E concept

Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.   

 7h

Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language.    

 8h

Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.    

 10h

Tesla faces possible strike at German automation division

Hundreds of workers at the manufacturing automation unit are said to be pushing for higher pay. Tesla promoted the Grohman Engineering acquisition as important for its future products, suggesting a strike could threaten Model 3 production.   http://bit.ly/2prGL7g

 22h

AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon

The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.   http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG

 22h

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.    

 1d

Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.

Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec.   http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS

 1d