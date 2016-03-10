Spied: 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 hits the Ring

Chevy will soon launch a new Corvette ZR1.

Chevrolet's next-generation Corvette ZR1 has been spotted undergoing shakedown testing on Germany's Nurburgring. The new Corvette ZR1 is expected to be ready in time for the 2018 model year.As you can tell by the photos, the 2018 Corvette ZR1 will be one serious track machine. The ZR1 will arrive with an aggressive aero pack that will include a pronounced front splitter and over-sized rear wing. Wheels and brakes also appear to be upgraded for track duties.Expect plenty of firepower to emanate from beneath the ZR1's muscular hood. Although we're still unsure of exactly which V8 Chevy will shoehorn between the ZR1's front fenders, the leading candidates are a supercharged 6.2L V8 or a next-generation LT5 V8 with dual over-head cams.The ZR1 is expected to arrive with a new 10-speed automatic transmission that was jointly developed by General Motors and Ford. A manual option seems likely but not a slam dunk given the current direction of the automotive industry.Look for Chevrolet to unveil the Corvette ZR1 either later this year or in early 2018.