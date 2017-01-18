Spied: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Dodge is giving some attitude to its three-row Durango.

Dodge's long-rumored Durango SRT has been spotted testing near SRT headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Although rumors have also been swirling about a Durango Hellcat, this looks prototype looks to be of the "normal" SRT variety. That should mean a 6.4L HEMI V8 up front developing 475 horsepower. Like the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the Durango SRT will employ all-wheel drive.

Other upgrades should include massive Brembo brakes and a hunkered-down sports suspension. Short of something like the Mercedes-AMG GLS63, the Durango SRT should be the baddest three-row crossover on the block.

The 2018 Durango SRT is also expected to usher in some minor tweaks for the rest of the 2018 Durango lineup. Those changes will likely be unveiled at the upcoming New York auto show.

Interestingly, Dodge might have been preparing us for the production Durango SRT with the Durango Shaker concept that debuted at the 2016 SEMA Show. Although we doubt the concept's Shaker hood and Viper seats will make production, much of its hardware should make an appearance in the 2018 Durango SRT.