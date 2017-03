Spied: 2018 Honda Civic Si

Honda's next-generation Civic Si in nearing production-ready.

Honda's upcoming Civic Si model has been spotted undergoing final testing near the automaker's hub in central Ohio. Honda showed the Civic Si in prototype form at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show.Although still covered in light camouflage, it's clear that the production Civic Si will closely follow the design language laid out by the show car. That will mean an aggressive bumper up front with large air inlets on the outside corners. Wheels and tires will grow in size compared to the standard Civic to give the Si a larger contact patch. Out back the Si concept's spoiler has been toned down a bit, but it's still fairly aggressive. A center exhaust outlet is clearly visible on this prototype.The Civic Si will use Honda's latest 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with rumors suggesting up to 220 horsepower. A limited slip differential will help get that power to the car's front wheels. A six-speed manual is expected to be the Civic Si's lone transmission choice.In addition to the sedan seen here, Honda will also offer the Si package on its Civic Coupe.Look for the 2018 Honda Civic Si to debut at the New York auto show in April before going on sale later this year.