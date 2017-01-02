Spied: 2018 Infiniti QX50

Infiniti's QX50 crossover is due for a major overhaul.

Infiniti's next-generation QX50 crossover has been spotted undergoing shakedown testing in Northern Arizona.

Previewed by the QX50 Concept that was shown earlier this year at the Detroit auto show, the production version of the QX50 will adhere to Infiniti's latest design language, which includes plenty of flowing lines and organic shapes. Up front we see quite a lot of influence from the Q50 sedan.

Although the current version of the QX50 rides on a rear-wheel drive architecture, the 2018 QX50 is expected to switch to a front-wheel drive platform shared with other Nissan and Renault models. That should give the QX50 better packaging to compete with vehicles like the Acura RDX.

The 2018 QX50 will likely usher in Infiniti's new Variable Compression Turbo engine. That 2.0L four-cylinder should be good for 268 horsepower and 287 lb-ft of torque.

Look for the new Infiniti QX50 to be unveiled this year before going on sale in 2018.