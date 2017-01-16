Spied: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace gets a figure

Still camouflaged, the new baby crossover is starting to show its lines.

The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace may still be months away from production, but it's starting to come into its own. This mule caught undergoing winter testing is showing early signs of its own bodywork.

Our spies have caught Jaguar's new small crossover testing before, but this is the first time we've seen it with mocked-up body panels. While the body detailing is obviously tacked-on for testing purposes, it's a good indicator of what we can expect in terms of the overall shape and design of the final product.

It's still somewhat obvious that the new Jag is derived from the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque platform, but under that camo, we can see that it sports a unique roof line and greenhouse to go with its wider hips and more sculpted fenders and door panels.

In the rear, the Jaguar's roof protrudes a bit more--lacking the Evoque's pronounced spoiler but following a line that sees it terminate farther back than its cousin's. The E-Pace mule's hood has also been adorned with a fake "power bulge."

Under that hood, we should see variants of Jaguar's turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline and diesel powerplants--making roughly 240 and 180 horsepower, respectively. We're not sure whether a hybrid (to bridge the gap to Jaguar's new all-electric I-Pace crossover) is in the works, but it is suspected that Jaguar Land Rover has such powerplants in development.

We expect the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace to debut some time this summer, with an on-sale date closer to the end of 2017.