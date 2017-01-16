Spied: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace gets a figure

  • Updated January 16, 2017, 9:51 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Still camouflaged, the new baby crossover is starting to show its lines.

The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace may still be months away from production, but it's starting to come into its own. This mule caught undergoing winter testing is showing early signs of its own bodywork.

Our spies have caught Jaguar's new small crossover testing before, but this is the first time we've seen it with mocked-up body panels. While the body detailing is obviously tacked-on for testing purposes, it's a good indicator of what we can expect in terms of the overall shape and design of the final product.

It's still somewhat obvious that the new Jag is derived from the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque platform, but under that camo, we can see that it sports a unique roof line and greenhouse to go with its wider hips and more sculpted fenders and door panels.

In the rear, the Jaguar's roof protrudes a bit more--lacking the Evoque's pronounced spoiler but following a line that sees it terminate farther back than its cousin's. The E-Pace mule's hood has also been adorned with a fake "power bulge."

Under that hood, we should see variants of Jaguar's turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline and diesel powerplants--making roughly 240 and 180 horsepower, respectively. We're not sure whether a hybrid (to bridge the gap to Jaguar's new all-electric I-Pace crossover) is in the works, but it is suspected that Jaguar Land Rover has such powerplants in development.

RELATED CARS
2016 Jaguar XF
2017 Jaguar F-Pace
2017 Jaguar XE
2015 Jaguar F-Type Coupe
2015 Jaguar XJR
2015 Jaguar F-Type Convertible
2015 Jaguar XJ

We expect the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace to debut some time this summer, with an on-sale date closer to the end of 2017.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h