Spied: 2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup caught in public

Jeep's new pickup is teasing us out in the open.

The pickup variant of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler was caught testing in the wild Wednesday, giving us a pretty look at what we should expect from the final product. "But it's still covered in camo," you might say. Sure. But Jeep Wrangler styling is about as progressive as as Tootsie Roll wrapper and, frankly, it's hard to disguise a design that is pretty much all straight lines.Beneath the platypus nose and other vinyl drapery is a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with a box on the back. It's no surprise that Jeep chose this configuration, as it gives FCA the midsize pickup they'll need for the three-ring domestic circus that will come to town when the new Ford Ranger drops around the same time.Another advantage of utilizing the Unlimited platform is that it helps address one of the Wrangler's long-running pitfalls: towing capacity. Wranglers have traditionally topped out with a rating between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds of trailering. That ain't gonna cut it against the likes of the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado . Even the Nissan Frontier --the over-aged whisky to GM's moonshine--has a significant leg up in that department.We're expecting the pickup will share a lot of the regular Wrangler's weight savings and fuel economy concessions, including aluminum panels forming a more aerodynamically sound body. We may joke about Wranglers being all straight lines, but from the TJ on through the JK, Jeep has made efforts to smooth out its iconic 4x4's sharper edges, the better to propel 4,000lbs of Detroit steel through the air at highway speeds.Expect the core of Jeep's bigger SUV powertrains to be under the hood, meaning a 3.6L Pentastar V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission are likely. Spy shots have already revealed that a manual is likely to remain on the option sheet for the Wrangler , but we're not completely convinced it will make its way into the pickup.