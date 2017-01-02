Spied: 2018 Lamborghini Urus

  • Updated February 15, 2017, 1:44 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Lamborghini's super SUV has broken cover.

Lamborghini's long-awaited Urus SUV has finally broken cover while undergoing shakedown testing in Europe. Today's spy shots are the first ever showing the Urus in its production-intent sheetmetal.

Although our spy's encounter with the Urus was brief, the photos he managed to snap prove the production Urus will closely mirror the exterior styling of the Urus concept that debuted way back in 2012 at the Beijing Motor Show. Like its show car counterpart, the production Urus features a shark-like nose, a sharply sloping roofline and a pronounced character line down the sides of its body.

The latest rumors suggest the Urus will launch with a new twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8, and these spy shots seem to support that theory; coolers typically used for turbocharged engines are clearly visible in the outer section of the Urus's front bumper.

Already destined for the engine bay of the Porsche Panamera, the Urus' V8 engine should be good for at least 550 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed will be the only transmission on offer, but it remains to be seen if that unit will be a conventional auto or a dual-clutch gearbox.

RELATED CARS
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

Lamborghini will eventually offer the Urus with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but that powertrain likely won't be available at launch.

Lamborghini is expected to unveil the production version of the Urus at a major auto show this year. Sales should kick off by late 2017 or early 2018.

  

Now

Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall

The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition.   http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d

 2m

Audi gets naming rights for DC United soccer stadium

The Audi-branded facility will open in 2018 for sporting games, concerts and other cultural events.   

 5m

Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh

Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8.   http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F

 1h

BMW recalls 2011-2012 models over driveshaft failures

The campaign affects a wide range of models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and Z4.   

 3h

Opel to go EV-only?

The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May.   http://bit.ly/2kJiowm

 8h

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?

Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder.   http://bit.ly/2kJosF9

 9h

Renault-Alpine sports car to debut today

Renault will introduce the first Alpine sports car of the 21st century today. The mid-engined coupe will compete in the same segment as the Porsche 718 Cayman.   

 10h

Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

Mazda is recalling 173,000 examples of the 2 and the 3 over seats that can break. The problem affects the 2011 Mazda2, and Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011.    

 10h

Jaguar, Shell launch in-car gas payment

Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay.   

 11h

Jaguar updates XE for 2018

Jaguar has updated the XE for the 2018 model year. The 3 Series-fighting sedan's entry-level engine is now a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 247 horsepower. A new XE S variant ups the ante with a supercharged 380-horsepower V6 borrowed from the F-Type. Additional tech features -- most of them optional -- round out the list of updates.   

 11h