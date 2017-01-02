Spied: 2018 Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini's super SUV has broken cover.

Lamborghini's long-awaited Urus SUV has finally broken cover while undergoing shakedown testing in Europe. Today's spy shots are the first ever showing the Urus in its production-intent sheetmetal.

Although our spy's encounter with the Urus was brief, the photos he managed to snap prove the production Urus will closely mirror the exterior styling of the Urus concept that debuted way back in 2012 at the Beijing Motor Show. Like its show car counterpart, the production Urus features a shark-like nose, a sharply sloping roofline and a pronounced character line down the sides of its body.

The latest rumors suggest the Urus will launch with a new twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8, and these spy shots seem to support that theory; coolers typically used for turbocharged engines are clearly visible in the outer section of the Urus's front bumper.

Already destined for the engine bay of the Porsche Panamera, the Urus' V8 engine should be good for at least 550 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed will be the only transmission on offer, but it remains to be seen if that unit will be a conventional auto or a dual-clutch gearbox.

RELATED CARS 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

Lamborghini will eventually offer the Urus with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but that powertrain likely won't be available at launch.

Lamborghini is expected to unveil the production version of the Urus at a major auto show this year. Sales should kick off by late 2017 or early 2018.