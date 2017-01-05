Spied: 2018 Mazda CX-8

  • May 20, 2017, 6:01 am
  • May 20, 2017, 6:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The CX-8 gets Mazda's 2.2-liter diesel engine.

Spy shots taken on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, have prematurely revealed the brand-new Mazda CX-8.
The CX-8 is a stretched, three-row version of the CX-5 with room for seven passengers. It's not merely a 5 with a longer wheelbase, however. Out back, it gets a look of its own characterized by thin horizontal tail lights connected by an elegant strip of chrome trim. The CX-8 looks more like the CX-9 than the CX-5 it shares its platform with.

The spy shots -- which were taken by photographer Peter Lazar -- only show the rear end, so we'll have to be patient to find out what the next Mazda looks like up front. However, the picture of the hatch reveals what's under the hood.

The Skyactiv-D emblem confirms power comes from Mazda's 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine. In the CX-5, it makes 173 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm. It channels its power to the drive wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The next major auto show is in Frankfurt this fall, so Mazda will likely settle for unveiling the CX-8 online in the next few weeks. The people-mover will go on sale in Japan before the end of the year, but it's too early to tell whether it will be sold in the United States.
