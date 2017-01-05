Spied: 2018 Volvo XC40

Volvo's XC40 crossover should debut by year's end.

Volvo's upcoming XC40 compact crossover has been spotted undergoing shakedown testing in Europe. The latest round of spy photos also includes interior shots of the up-scale crossover.

Based on Volvo's new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the XC40 will be the smallest crossover in the automaker's lineup, slotting beneath the company's current XC90 and XC60 offerings. The CMA platform will eventually underpin an S40 sedan and V40 hatchback.

Keeping with Volvo's corporate design theme, the XC40 will essentially look like a pint-sized version of the XC90. Although the XC40 prototype spotted today is clad in heavy camouflage, it's clear that the XC40 will share a strong familial resemblance to its bigger brothers, right down to its Thor's hammer LED headlights.

Inside, however, will be a different story. Although some themes from the XC90 and XC60 carryover — such as a large center screen display and digital gauge cluster — Volvo has clearly cut costs for the less expensive XC40. Materials don't appear to be as high-end as in other XC models, and the center console design isn't as detailed.

The Volvo XC40 will likely be powered by a range of three- and four-cylinder engines. In the United States, Volvo might only offer a turbocharged four-cylinder. A hybrid model is also in the works.

It was originally thought that Volvo would unveil the all-new XC40 at the Shanghai Motor Show in April, but that obviously didn't happen. Insiders say Volvo is still planing to unveil the XC40 this year, so expect a world debut at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show. Sales should commence during the first half of 2018.