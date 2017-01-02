Spied: 2019 Audi A6

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 12:50 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Audi's next A6 will debut by the end of the year.

Audi's next-generation A6 sedan has finally broken cover while undergoing cold weather testing. The A6 seen here will go from prototype to production model in less than a year's time.

  • Audi A6

  • MSRP

    $47,600

    MPG

    24/34

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info


Caught testing alongside the current version of the sedan (albeit in S-guise), it's clear that the fifth-generation A6 will adopt styling language from the new A4 and the upcoming A8 flagship. Up front we see a new grille design and thinner headlights with a more distinctive surround. Despite the changes, the A6 is still easily identifiable as an Audi.

In profile the new A6 appears to have a large greenhouse, which should translate to a roomy cabin. The rear of the car remains heavily camouflaged with prototype-spec taillights.

According to our spy on the ground, this particular A6 model is either a hybrid or an Ultra model with improved aerodynamics. However, the entire A6 range should feature a slipperier shape for improved efficiency.

The 2019 A6 will be available almost exclusively with four- and six-cylinder engines. The lone exception will be the RS6, which is expected to use a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from the Porsche Panamera Turbo.

Inside expect a high-quality cabin with advanced technologies like the next-generation of Audi's Virtual Cockpit. A full suite of semi-autonomous tech is also expected.

Audi is expected to unveil its 2019 A6 at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show. Sales will commence sometime in 2018.
  

Now

Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon

Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now.   http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W

 1h

Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US

The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii.   http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H

 1h

Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors

An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines.   http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv

 5h

Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two

SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash.   http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7

 6h

Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

The EPA has released fuel economy information for the Chevrolet Cruze diesel. It returns 52 mpg on the highway, and it can travel for 702 miles on a single tank of fuel.   

 9h