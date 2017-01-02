Spied: 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible

  • Updated March 1, 2017, 11:59 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

BMW will soon revive a classic nameplate.

BMW's upcoming 8 Series Coupe and Convertible models have been spotted undergoing shakedown testing in Europe. Last offered in the late 1990s, BMW will soon revive its 8 Series nameplate to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Convertible.

Although similar in concept to the current 6 Series, it is clear that the 8 Series will be a much larger grand tourer. In profile the 8 Series looks massive thanks to a long hood and a long, flowing roofline.

Previous leaks have indicated that BMW will offer both Coupe and Convertible versions of the new 8 Series, and our spies were lucky enough to catch both models testing. Although some modern BMW convertibles have used folding hardtops, the 8 Series will use a conventional soft top.

The 8 Series is expected to be offered in two different trim lines — 840i and 850i. 840i buyers will have the option of rear- or all-wheel drive; 850i customers will be limited to all-wheel drive. Rumors of a top-spec M8 have been floating around, but so far there has been no concrete evidence that such a model is in the pipeline. If BMW does ultimately green light an M8, it likely won't launch for a few more years.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

Look for BMW to introduce the 8 Series later this year as a 2019 model.

RELATED CONTENT
Spied: Is this the BMW 8-Series?

Now

Leak confirms BMW M5 AWD, 8 Series, and more

Leaked documents shed insight into BMW's future lineup. Notably, the next M5 will be offered with all-wheel drive, the next X3 will get a M-tuned version, and a range-topping variant of the i3 named S is right around the corner. Interestingly, the documents also confirm a new 8 Series is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2lqiNU3

 5h

Volvo shows experimental hybrid truck

Volvo Trucks has introduced an experimental heavy-duty truck powered by a hybrid drivetrain. Called Concept Truck, the diesel-electric prototype uses up to 30 percent less fuel than a standard, diesel-only model. Volvo Trucks expects to roll out hybrid tech in the near future.   

 7h

Updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in NY?

Hyundai has released a pair of teaser images that preview the updated 2018 Sonata. The model gets a more aggressive look, and it could receive a brand-new 260-horsepower turbo four. The next Sonata is tentatively scheduled to debut in April during the New York show.   http://bit.ly/2lpksZK

 8h

Smart to unveil two limited-edition models in Geneva

In lieu of a noteworthy debut, Daimler's smart division will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce limited-edition variants of the fortwo and the forfour.    

 8h

Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van

Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built. Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph. Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes.    

 9h

Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The new model will slot between the Evoque and the Sport as a stylish, road-focused model.    http://bit.ly/2mc7yTk

 10h

Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010.    http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO

 1d

Porsche Cayman-fighting Alpine A110 debuts

Renault's Alpine division has published the first official images of the new A110. Technical specifications will be announced next week during the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority.    http://bit.ly/2m6vyay

 1d

Mitsubishi unveils Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show. In the U.S., the model will come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT. Deliveries will kick off later this year.    

 1d