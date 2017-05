Spied: 2019 BMW X2

BMW's upcoming X2 has been spotted on the Ring.

BMW's upcoming X2 compact crossover has been spotted hot-lapping Germany's famed Nurburgring. The X2 will be positioned as a sporting alternative to the X1.Although still covered in camouflage, it's clear that the production X2 will closely mirror the styling of the X2 concept car that debuted at last year's Paris Motor Show. More aggressively styled than the X1, the X2 will feature angry-looking headlights, a sharply raked windshield and a sloping roofline with a hatch-mounted spoiler.The X2 will ride on the same front-wheel drive UKL platform that underpins the X1. Although front-wheel drive will be standard, all-wheel drive will be offered as an optional upgrade. Most X2 models are expected to be motivated by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 228 horsepower. However, an M Performance variant is rumored to be in the cards. That model could boast up to 300 horsepower.Pricing is far from finalized, but look for the X2 to carry a fairly significant premium over the $33,750 X1. Prices for the X2 could start somewhere close to the $40,000 mark.Look for the X2 to arrive in BMW dealerships sometime early next year.