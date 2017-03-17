Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4

  • Updated March 21, 2017, 9:51 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Cadillac's new compact CUV was caught playing in the snow.

A heavily camouflaged specimen of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 was caught testing in northern Finland this week, giving us a look at the proportions of GM's new volume bid for its luxury marque.

With its heavy winter coat on, it's difficult to spot anything that would set the XT4 apart from its larger production sibling, the XT5; the silhouette is almost identical from what we can see here. There appear to be some subtle differences--most notably a blunted nose and a less racy slope to the rear end.

Details of the XT4 are slim, but convention would dictate that it ride on a wheelbase similar to the compact ATS sedan and be powered by a variant of GM's two-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A V6 wouldn't necessarily be out of the question, but omitting it at this level would give the larger XT5 some breathing room.

Cadillac is known to be developing several new CUVs, including the XT4 and a larger, three-row model--the latter to slot beneath the Escalade. A third model is likely, though whether this will come in the form of a "coupe" or perhaps something to slot in against the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA subcompacts remains to be seen.

We should see the XT4 make its first first appearance sometime during the 2017 auto show season ahead of a 2018 production launch, and we expect the new three-row model won't be far behind.

Now

Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide

Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front.    http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh

 1h

Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs.    http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr

 5h

BMW iPerformance to take center stage in NY

BMW will showcase its eco-friendly iPerformance models at the New York Auto Show. The company's display will center around the 530e, the 740e, the 330e, and the X5 xDrive40e.   

 6h

Jaguar building F-Type GT4?

Jaguar is designing a race car in-house for the first time over 50 years, according to a recent report. A wealthy customer has commissioned the development of a GT4-spec F-Type that will hit the track in the not-too-distant future.   http://bit.ly/2nZ2mzt

 7h

Piech to sell stake in Porsche SE?

Ferdinand Piech will sell his 14.7 percent stake in Porsche SE, according to a new report. The stake is valued at $1.2 billion.    http://bit.ly/2nZe519

 7h

New TVR shown to buyers

TVR's long-awaited new sports car is almost ready for production, and it was secretly shown to a group of hand-picked customers. It's expected to make its official debut in September, but as of writing it doesn't sound like a U.S.-spec variant is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2nvu5es

 7h

BBC planning new season of Top Gear America

Eight new episodes of Top Gear America will air before the end of the year. The rebooted show will feature actor William Fichtner, drag racer Antron Brown, and British auto journalist Tom Ford.    http://bbc.in/2nvnYa5

 8h

Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks

Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages.   http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy

 20h

UK government pledges sizable hydrogen investment

The UK government has pledged a £23-million investment in hydrogen fueling infrastructure. According to Autocar, the funding will encourage both the construction of new facilities and partnerships with existing hydrogen-fuel projects.   http://bit.ly/2nXhKwp

 21h

2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take

"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus."   http://bit.ly/2nVT33n

 1d