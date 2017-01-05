Spied: 2018 Jeep Wrangler interior caught uncovered

Jeep's iconic 4x4 will get some much-needed cabin upgrades.

Jeep's all-new Wrangler was caught with its interior undisguised this week, giving us our first look at the overhauled 4x4's new cabin, and this isn't some mild, nip-and-tuck affair.The 2018 Wrangler's dashboard has been completely redesigned. Gone is the upright, squared-off center stack of the current model. In its place, we see a broad, "winged" setup which, while still truck-like, looks far more modern and sophisticated.It should come as no surprise that the centerpiece of this redesign is a larger touchscreen running FCA's most recent UConnect system. In the close-up shot of the new screen, we can see a toggle button for a heated steering wheel (there's a physical button nestled in with the HVAC controls as well).Flanking the infotainment screen on both sides is a new contrast-colored dashboard (it may be body-colored--a feature we've seen on Jeeps before, including the current Renegade). The long-running passenger-side grab handle remains, but it now sits a little less prominently, below the contrast panel.Feature-wise, we can see a handful of telltales that should make enthusiasts happy. For starters, this mule is clearly equipped with a manual transmission. The keener eye may note the presence of center-mounted window switches, hinting at the continued existence of removable doors. Look even closer and you may spot the electronic sway bar disconnect (opposite an electronic differential lock toggle).We should be only months away from the new Wrangler's official unveiling, when we should learn the more intimate details of the new car's frame and body construction. Stay tuned.