Spied: 2019 Kia K900

Despite lackluster sales, the Kia K900 will return for a second-generation.

Kia has been spotted testing its next-generation K900 sedan in northern Scandinavia. Kia's second-generation flagship sedan is expected to debut sometime in 2018.

Although the K900 only arrived in the United States for the 2015 model year, the luxury sedan actually traces its roots back to 2012 when it was originally launched in South Korea as the K9. Because of that fact, the American market K900 will skip a typical mid-cycle refresh in favor of a total overhaul.

The 2019 Kia K900 will ride on an all-new rear-wheel drive platform that's likely derived from the new Stinger sedan. Although rear-wheel drive based, the K900 will be available with all-wheel drive. Mirroring today's powertrain offerings, a V6 will be the K900's standard engine while a V8 will be available as an upgrade. Shifting duties will be handled by an in-house designed ten-speed automatic.

Today's K900 stretches 201-inches in length, and the next-generation model should stick to that footprint. That will keep the K900 in competition with vehicles like the BMW 5 Series. A more luxurious interior with high-tech touches should help the K900 in that fight.

Look for the new K900 to make its debut next year before going on sale as a 2019 model.