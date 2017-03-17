Spied: 2019 Subaru Ascent

Subaru's three-row crossover has been spied.

Subaru's long overdue three-row crossover has been spotted testing outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Believed to be called Ascent, the new crossover will likely enter production sometime next year.

The Ascent will replace the ill-fated Tribeca in Subaru's crossover lineup. The Ascent will target the heart of the three-row CUV market, which includes the likes of the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Chevrolet Traverse.

The Ascent will ride of a version of Subaru's modular architecture that debuted beneath the most recent Impreza. Power is expected to be supplied by a boxer-six engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. Being a Subaru, the Ascent will come standard with all-wheel drive.

We've also heard rumors about an electrified version of the Ascent, but that model will likely trail the standard version's launch by at least a year or two.

The Ascent prototype seen here is still covered in camouflage, but it's clear the big crossover will adopt a number of styling cues from the Outback wagon. In fact, from some angles the Ascent looks almost exactly like an over-sized version of the Outback.

Subaru could unveil the production version of the Ascent before the end of the year. However, the Ascent isn't expected to launch until at least mid-2018 as a 2019 model.