Spied: Aston Martin DB11 S

Aston Martin is cranking up its DB11 with a new S model.

Aston Martin's upcoming DB11 S sports car has been spotted undergoing cold weather testing near the Arctic Circle.

Following the successful rollout of its standard DB11, Aston Martin is now turning its attention to the car's hotter S-variant. Although still wrapped in camouflage, it's clear that the DB11 S will feature a much more aggressive aero package than the regular DB11, with this S prototype sporting an aggressive front splitter, wider sills and a rear diffuser. There are also larger air vents on the car's fenders.

Under hood we're expecting a tuned version of Aston Martin's 5.2L V12. It should be good for around 640 horsepower, trumping the standard DB11 by 40 ponies. A peek inside reveals the DB11 S will use an automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

It remains unknown when Aston Martin will publicly unveil the DB11 S, but it should be sometime this year. If the DB11 S doesn't make an appearance at next month's Geneva Motor Show, it should surface at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall.