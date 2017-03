Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

The BMW i8 is inching toward production.

BMW's long-await i8 Spyder has been spotted cold weather testing in Sweden. The topless version of the i8 hybrid sports car is expected to launch sometime next year.As expected, it looks as though the i8 Spyder will come equipped with a folding soft top. That should help keep weight down while also helping with packaging.The i8 Spyder will also usher in a mid-cycle refresh for the entire i8 design, but camouflage is still hiding the hybrid's facelift. However, we can see that the i8 Spyder will get the double-hump treatment behind its seats, following the styling laid out by the i Vision Future Interaction concept that debuted last year.In addition to fresh styling, the i8 Spyder and Coupe will also be receiving a upgrades in the powertrain department. Battery size should increase to 10kWh, boosting electric range by about 50 percent. We also hear BMW is planning more power for the i8's gas and electric motors, with total output crossing the 400 horsepower mark.BMW could unveil the i8 Spyder at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show. Sales won't commence, however, until 2018.