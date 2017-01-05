Most Discussed

Spied: Chrysler 300 getting the Hellcat treatment?

  • May 18, 2017, 12:54 pm
  • May 18, 2017, 12:54 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

A supercharger may be in the 300's future.

Chrysler hasn't offered an SRT-variant of its 300 in the United States since the sedan's mid-cycle fresh in 2015, but the Middle East continues to get a version of the hot-rod four-door. And it looks like the region could be in for quite a treat in 2018.
Our spy photographers spotted a rather interesting looking 300 SRT prototype testing in Chrysler's backyard. As you can see in the photographs, the prototype is wearing the same wide body and aggressive tires as the Dodge Challenger Demon.

Although unconfirmed, it's believed that this test car could be powered by a version of the 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8 that powers FCA's other Hellcat models. That 707-horsepower lump would explain the need for the prototype's 315/40R18-sized tires.

Early reports indicate Chrysler is planning a revised 300 SRT for the Middle East sometime in 2018. Although it's been off the shelf for the U.S. for the last few years, it's possible Chrysler could offer a Hellcat engine in the 300 on these shores to help jump-start sales of the sedan in its twilight years. Whatever the case, we should learn full details within the next few months.
