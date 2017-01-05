Spied: Hyundai Kona crossover

Most Discussed
UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel
England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.
McLaren open to all-electric supercar
McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.
Hyundai Kona spied camo-free again
By the time the Hyundai Kona breaks cover, we won't have anything new to say about it. The crossover has been caught completely camo-free in yet another set of spy shots. http://bit.ly/2rtFaMx
Leaked brochure shows Tesla 3 body-in-white
A picture of the Tesla Model 3's body-in-white has surfaced online, giving us a good look at the company's upcoming entry-level sedan. If all goes according to plan, production will kick off in July. http://bit.ly/2rtLXWl
Ford downsizing targets white-collar jobs
Ford will downsize its workforce to help pay for investment in future mobility and control costs in what it expects to be a slowing auto sales landscape. Cuts will come from white-collar positions, not front-line labor, Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2qRzqz6
First take: 2018 Honda Odyssey
"Admittedly no one buys a minivan for driving fun, but even so, we found the Odyssey's steering — although direct — to be a little on the light side. We prefer the better weighted steering of the Pacifica. However, we doubt steering feel will be much of a hindrance to Odyssey sales." http://bit.ly/2rrxv13
Chevy prices 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE
The new 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE will set you back 70-grand. http://bit.ly/2qShBQj
Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage
British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.