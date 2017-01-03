Spied: Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR

  • April 24, 2017, 12:05 pm
  • Apr 24, 2017, 12:05 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Range Rover will offer a high-performance Velar.

Land Rover's latest Range Rover Velar was introduced only a few weeks ago at the Geneva Motor Show, but the British automaker is already working on a high-performance SVR version of its newest luxury SUV.

The Velar is based on the same basic architecture that underpins the fun-to-drive Jaguar F-Pace, so it should come as no surprise that Land Rover is eager to get to work on an SVR variant of the mid-sized Range Rover offshoot. And as an indication of just how serious Land Rover is about performance, the Range Rover Velar SVR was spotted undergoing testing at Germany's Nurburgring.

As with other SVR models, the Velar SVR will boast improvements to its suspension and brakes. However, it's clear that Land Rover engineers won't be able to totally overcome the shortcomings of the Velar's portly dimensions, as demonstrated by the SUV's pronounced lean around one of the Ring's corners.

Firepower shouldn't be an issue, however, with the Velar SVR expected to use a 550 horsepower version of Land Rover's 5.0L supercharged V8. Shifting through an eight-speed automatic and Land Rover's all-wheel drive system, that should be enough juice to get the Velar from 0-60 in about 4.5 seconds.

It remains unknown when Land Rover plans to introduce the Velar SVR, but it's probably not far off. Expect to see the Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR in production form either later this year or in early 2018. Pricing could start as high as $100,000, putting the Velar SVR in direct competition with the BMW X5 M.

Now

PSA wants to sell more cars in China

Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares.   http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3

 1h

Porsche expects 30% take-up rate for manual GT3

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 is once again available with an enthusiast-approved manual transmission. The German brand expects 30-percent of GT3s will ship with three pedals.   http://bit.ly/2oXhIb3

 2h

Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI

The updated Subaru WRX carries a base price of $27,855 once a mandatory destination charge is factored in. The Premium trim costs $31,355, while the Limited is priced at $32,455. Pricing for the WRX STI ranges from $36,995 to $41,755.   

 3h

Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy.   http://bit.ly/2p8fggC

 4h

Mercedes-AMG Project One getting 1,020 horsepower?

Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar will allegedly boast 1,020 horsepower. Power will come from a hybrid drivetrain built around a 748-horsepower V6 engine sourced from AMG's Formula 1 car, and a pair of electric motors rated at a combined 408 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2oX2uTA

 5h

Audi begins taking reservations for E-Tron Quattro

Audi's Norwegian division is now taking reservations for the E-Tron Quattro, an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla Model X. Buyers can reserve Audi's upcoming battery-powered model by putting down a $2,900 deposit. So far, a reservation program for the United States hasn't been announced yet.   http://bit.ly/2oXawMl

 6h

Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record

The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car. The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.   

 7h

Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon

American tuner Hennessey is ready to bump the Dodge Challenger Demon's output up to 1,500 horsepower. It's a work in progress, but Motor Authority reports the upgrades include upgraded headers, strengthened internal components, and a tweaked supercharger.   http://bit.ly/2oWRs0A

 8h

McLaren 570S Spider coming soon

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has revealed a topless version of the 570S is right around the corner. It will get a power-folding hardtop, and the coupe model's 562-horsepower V8.   http://bit.ly/2oWZ8QF

 9h

Report: Uber hid LiDAR developed with Waymo tech

Google's Waymo division has accused rival Uber of hiding a LiDAR built using technology it developed. Uber says the device was an abandoned project, and it claims it has always been open about its existence.   https://bloom.bg/2oWZhn6

 10h