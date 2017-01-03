Spied: Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR

Range Rover will offer a high-performance Velar.

Land Rover's latest Range Rover Velar was introduced only a few weeks ago at the Geneva Motor Show, but the British automaker is already working on a high-performance SVR version of its newest luxury SUV.

The Velar is based on the same basic architecture that underpins the fun-to-drive Jaguar F-Pace, so it should come as no surprise that Land Rover is eager to get to work on an SVR variant of the mid-sized Range Rover offshoot. And as an indication of just how serious Land Rover is about performance, the Range Rover Velar SVR was spotted undergoing testing at Germany's Nurburgring.

As with other SVR models, the Velar SVR will boast improvements to its suspension and brakes. However, it's clear that Land Rover engineers won't be able to totally overcome the shortcomings of the Velar's portly dimensions, as demonstrated by the SUV's pronounced lean around one of the Ring's corners.

Firepower shouldn't be an issue, however, with the Velar SVR expected to use a 550 horsepower version of Land Rover's 5.0L supercharged V8. Shifting through an eight-speed automatic and Land Rover's all-wheel drive system, that should be enough juice to get the Velar from 0-60 in about 4.5 seconds.

It remains unknown when Land Rover plans to introduce the Velar SVR, but it's probably not far off. Expect to see the Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR in production form either later this year or in early 2018. Pricing could start as high as $100,000, putting the Velar SVR in direct competition with the BMW X5 M.