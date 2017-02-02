Spied: Mercedes' new Electric Vehicle Architecture

  • Updated February 2, 2017, 9:28 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Mercedes' electric future is taking shape.

At first glance this prototype might just look like a regular Mercedes-Benz GLC, but this run-of-the-mill SUV is actually hiding the automaker's latest electric vehicle architecture.

Known as EVA, Mercedes' new electric vehicle architecture is actually based on its Modular Rear Architecture that debuted with the current-generation C-Class. Over the next few years EVA will underpin no fewer than four distinct Mercedes models.

The EVA architecture was designed to support a battery pack weighing up to 880 pounds. The modular platform uses a 300 kW rear-mounted electric motor, but it'll also support an all-wheel drive setup with either a 90 kW or a 150 kW electric motor at the front axle. All EVA models will support regenerative braking and e-torque vectoring.

The first production vehicle based on the new EVA architecture will launch sometime in 2018. It'll take the form of a luxury sedan positioned between Mercedes' C- and E-Class vehicles. Mercedes will follow-up that sedan with an electric SUV sized between the GLC and GLE, a large electric SUV along the lines of the GLS and a plug-in alternative to the S-Class sedan. A China-specific EV model is also in the works. Mercedes is hoping to sell about 20,000 units of each model per year. The average cost of Mercedes' new line of electric vehicles is expected to hover around $100,000.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes has already previewed its electric future with the Generation EQ concept. Expect to see at least one more preview on an electric vehicle sometime this year.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 8h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 15h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h