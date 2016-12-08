Spied: Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 4:02 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

We've got the best look yet at Rolls-Royce's Cullinan SUV.

Just days after an officially published teaser image, Rolls-Royce's upcoming Cullinan SUV has been spotted undergoing shakedown testing outside of Munich, Germany.

Previous mules for the Cullinan have been clad in bodywork borrowed from the Phantom sedan, but this prototype is clearly wearing production-intent sheet metal. As you'd expect of a Roller SUV, the Cullinan will have quite the imposing presence on the road.

Up front the Cullinan will use classic Rolls-Royce lines with an oversized radiator grille dominating the front of the car. Headlights look to be inspired by the most recent Phantom. A radar sensor can be seen tucked in the prototype's lower grille, indicating the Cullinan will have some degree of autonomous driving capabilities.

Viewed in profile the Cullinan looks absolutely massive thanks to its long hood, slab sides and tall greenhouse. There is a bit of a rake to the Cullinan's rear hatch, but the overall styling largely follows that of a classic two-box setup.

The rear of the Cullinan remains its most camouflaged part, but it looks as thought he SUV might employ a two-section tailgate similar to that of the Land Rover Ranger Rover. Taillights are far from production spec, but the Cullinan's lower bumper and exhaust outlets look as thought they could be the final design.

The Cullinan will ride on a new aluminum platform that will eventually underpin other Rolls-Royce models. The Cullinan will also usher in a new all-wheel drive system for Rolls-Royce. Powertains are a bit of a mystery at this point, but our money is on some kind of 12-cylinder beneath the Cullinan's long hood.

Rolls-Royce will take the Cullinan to the Arctic Circle after Christmas for some cold weather testing, followed by high-heat testing in the Middle East. As long as the SUV passes those test with flying colors, it should be available for order sometime in 2018.

