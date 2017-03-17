Spied: Tesla Model 3 Release Candidates caught in the wild

Most Discussed
Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.
Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says. http://bit.ly/2nggsAC
2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower
Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track. http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA
Startup Rivian Automotive gets tax breaks from Illinois
Illinois has awarded startup Rivian Automotive $49.5 million in tax credits. The company aims to manufacture self-driving electric cars in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nesgDp
Hennessey unleashes 1,000-horsepower Camaro
American tuner Hennessey has released a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro aimed right at the upcoming Dodge Challenger Demon. It hits 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds, and it runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds. http://bit.ly/2nc0WWy
Audi, Porsche to co-develop platforms
Sister companies Audi and Porsche have announced they'll co-develop platforms in the coming years. The collaborative development initiative will focus on electrification, 'digitization' and autonomous driving. http://bit.ly/2nENiXn
Lucid Motors details factory plans
EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019. http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport to debut in New York
Mitsubishi will introduce the 2018 Outlander Sport at next week's New York Auto Show. The modestly updated model gets a few visual enhancements and more tech in the cabin. http://bit.ly/2nGrf2E
2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven
"A much needed redesign brings the Equinox into the modern age of crossovers." http://bit.ly/2nGIYad