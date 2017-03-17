Spied: Tesla Model 3 Release Candidates caught in the wild

2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower

Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track. http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA