Spyker to launch hybrid SUV next year

Rollaway risk prompts Ford F-250 recall
Ford has recalled 52,608 2017 F-250s equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. The company explains a damaged transmission component can allow unintended vehicle movement when the vehicle is in "park." http://bit.ly/2n6pIHq
2018 Subaru Crosstrek keeps stick
The new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will carry on with a six-speed manual transmission, though buyers who don't want to give a shift will be able to select a CVT. The U.S.-spec Crosstrek is scheduled to debut next week at the New York Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2nyyVDX
MG considering new roadster
MG's reputation is based on fun, sporty roadsters, yet the company only manufactures hatchbacks and SUVs. That will soon change, according to company officials, and we could see a new MG convertible in the not-too-distant future. http://bit.ly/2nN4ueL
Porsche reveals 2017 WEC racer
Porsche has revealed the updated LMP1 prototype that will compete in this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It carries on with a hybrid drivetrain built around a 2.0-liter V4, but Porsche has made numerous tweaks to the energy recovery system to send more juice to the lithium-ion battery pack.
Spyker D12 still in the works
Spyker has indicated it's still working on bringing the D12 Peking-to-Paris concept to production. Now 11 years in the making, the luxurious off-roader will get a hybrid drivetrain built around a Koenigsegg-sourced V8 engine. Company boss Victor Muller promises we'll see the final model next year at the Geneva Auto Show.
AMG Project One to get gullwing doors?
Recent rumors indicate Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar will feature gullwing doors, a homage to the classic 300SL. Powered by a Formula 1-derived V6-electric drivetrain, the most extreme AMG to date will debut this fall in Frankfurt. http://bit.ly/2nN1RK7
Hyundai Kona previewed
Hyundai has announced a new crossover named Kona. Positioned below the Tucson, the model will make its debut in the coming months. http://bit.ly/2orP82r
Holden sales drop in Australia
General Motors' Australia-based Holden division has seen its sales decline since it announced plans to stop manufacturing cars in its home country. Website Motoring reports the brand sold 1,000 fewer cars in March of 2017 than in March of 2016; it was outsold by rival Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mazda, and Hyundai. http://bit.ly/2nMVVRl
V10 likely not coming back to F1
Formula 1 officials held a meeting to decide which direction to take the sport in. Details haven't been made public, but it sounds like F1 cars will remain hybrid in the foreseeable future, and the V10 is never coming back. "F1 is the flagship of the motorsport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry," FIA president Jean Todt told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.