Spyker to launch hybrid SUV next year

The off-roader will be engineered with input from Lotus.

Spyker's on-again, off-again super-SUV is finally happening, according to the company's top executive. 11 years in the making, the model is tentatively scheduled to make its debut next year during the Geneva Auto Show.The yet-unnamed model will ride on an aluminum platform developed by Lotus, ensuring it will offer sports car-like handling. Like the C8 Preliator Spyder, the SUV will receive a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine developed and manufactured by Koenigsegg.The V8 will work jointly with an electric motor linked to a lithium-ion battery pack. Spyker hasn't revealed technical specifications yet, but the SUV is expected to have an electric-only range of approximately 30 miles."It will be an advanced hybrid SUV and one of the most beautiful cars of its kind," promised company boss Victor Muller in an interview with British magazine Autocar We got a taste of what a Spyker-badged off-roader could look like when the brand introduced a W12-powered concept named D12 (pictured) at the 2006 edition of the Geneva Auto Show.A toned-down version of the concept powered by a V8 engine was scheduled to make its debut in 2014 and reach showrooms shortly after. However, it was put on the back burner when Spyker found itself in dire financial straits."The original vehicle was called the D12 Peking-to-Paris, and it was going to use a Volkswagen W12 engine, but we lost our funding before we could deliver it and had to pay back deposits to more than 200 customers. It wasn't a great experience and I'm resolved that we will never go through it again," explained Muller.