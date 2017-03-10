Study finds EPA rules will cause short-term job losses

  • Updated March 10, 2017, 4:13 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The initial blow will hurt, but the EPA's fuel economy rules will eventually create more jobs.

A new study finds that the EPA's current fuel economy standards could lead to about 150,000 job losses in the United States by 2021. However, the long-term outlook on the EPA's regulations should actually be beneficial to the U.S. job market.


The study, conducted by Indiana University and funded by the Alliance of Automobile Manufactures, found that job losses related to the EPA's fuel economy requirements could cost the U.S. about 150,000 auto-related jobs by 2021. The study bases that prediction on the assumption that consumers will shy away from new vehicle purchases as cars become increasingly more expensive in order to comply with federal regulations. It's estimated that the average new car price could rise by $1,800 to comply with upcoming fuel economy regulations.

However, savings realized at the pump from more efficient vehicles would ultimately have a positive effect on the nation's economy, the study claims. The auto job market would start to recover in 2022, with all 150,000 jobs restored by 2025. By 2031, another 150,000 jobs would be added to the auto sector.

Because the EPA's regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the job market long-term, John Graham, a co-author of the study, is calling for a revision, rather than a total scrap, of today's rules.

"Due to unexpectedly low gas prices and tepid demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, the standards will have greater economic impact than envisioned when they were developed," he said. "Our findings don't call into question the need for regulation, but we found that the federal requirements need to be fine-tuned."

The Alliance of Automobile Manufactures, which is made up of more than a dozen automakers, is currently lobbying the Trump administration to revise U.S. fuel economy regulations that were put into place in 2012.

Now

Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery

"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/>   http://bit.ly/2m8zELh

 6h

Porsche considering electric Macan

Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future.    http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF

 11h

VW, Tata to collaborate in India

Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners.    http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P

 12h

Driven: 2017 Kia Niro

"The Niro represents part of Hyundai and Kia's assault on the Prius. And for the most part, it drives like it looks."   http://bit.ly/2n6IXR3

 12h

Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?

Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8.    http://bit.ly/2n6LquP

 13h

Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche.   http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC

 16h

Alpine: A110 not U.S.-bound

The rumors that indicated Alpine would sell the new A110 coupe in the United States were false. Speaking exclusively to Leftlane, company boss Bernard Ollivier confirmed there are no plans to enter the American market in the foreseeable future.    

 1d

Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech

Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car.   http://bit.ly/2m3tbRO

 1d

AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla.   http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3

 4d

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 4d