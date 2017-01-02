Stuttgart to ban older diesels on high-pollution days

Most Discussed
Audi CEO to keep his job in spite of Dieselgate accusations
Rupert Stadler, Audi's top executive, will keep his job in spite of new evidence linking him to the Dieselgate fiasco. One of the company's top engineers showed a letter in court that allegedly proves Stadler was aware of the cheat as far back as 2012. http://bit.ly/2mjX1CU
Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass
"The 2017 Jeep Compass is light-years ahead of the car it replaces." http://bit.ly/2mjUoRD
Faraday Future to tackle Pikes Peak
Faraday Future's FF 91 prototype will compete in this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Its main competitor will be a Tesla Model S P100D tuned by Unplugged Performance, according to Inside EVs. http://bit.ly/2lMfHNW
Porsche announces Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
Porsche has introduced a new range-topping variant of the Panamera named Turbo S E-Hybrid. The model uses a V8 engine and an electric motor to generate 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. It hits 62 mph from a stop in 3.4 seconds, yet it can drive on electricity alone for about 30 miles.
Google's Waymo sues Uber over LiDAR tech
Waymo claims a worker stole 14,000 design files for its proprietary hardware systems, including a LiDAR sensor that was promoted as one of the company's key innovations in the competitive autonomous-driving business. http://bit.ly/2lLtZOV
Lamborghini Huracan Performante teaser shows active aero
The YouTube video demonstrates Lamborghini's new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) technology in use at the Nurburgring.<br/> http://bit.ly/2lKsgZW
Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO
Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan. http://bit.ly/2mfvXob