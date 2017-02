Stuttgart to ban older diesels on high-pollution days

The ban will come into effect next year.

Officials in Stuttgart, Germany, have announced they will ban older diesel-powered cars and trucks from entering the city during pollution peaks.When pollution levels are deemed high, diesel-burning models that don't comply with the latest Euro 6 emissions regulations will not be allowed to drive into the city center. Motorists who ignore the ban will face a fine.When enacted, the ban will eliminate most diesel cars on the road. Industry trade journal Automotive News reports that only about 10 percent of the diesel-powered models registered in Germany are Euro 6-compliant. However, the ban will only come into effect for a few days a year at most.Delivery vehicles will be exempt from the ban. However, as of writing there's no indication that an exemption will be made for classic cars.Stuttgart -- which is home to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche -- was sharply criticized after the policy was announced. Notably, some have accused the city of biting the hand that feeds."In the state where the most modern diesel engines in the world are produced, you would expect those in charge to preserve the foundations of our prosperity and employment," affirmed a group named Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA) that represents the major players Germany's auto industry. VDA added a more effective way to combat pollution would be to replace taxis and buses with more modern and eco-friendly models.State and city officials defended the decision by pointing out that their back is against the wall, according to newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten . The European Union has threatened to fine the state and city governments for failing to keep air pollution in check in recent years.The ban will come into effect next year.