Subaru details electrification strategy

Subaru's EV will be based on an existing model.

Subaru has joined the race towards electrification. The brand-new modular platform found under the latest Impreza was designed with batteries in mind from the get-go. The company's top executive has shed more insight on what's next.

Subaru will spend $1.2 billion on research and development this year, according to Bloomberg. Part of that sum will be used to develop a plug-in hybrid drivetrain tentatively scheduled to arrive on the market next year. It could make its debut under the hood of the Crosstrek (pictured), or in the company's upcoming three-row crossover.

The Japanese brand is also designing an all-electric powertrain. Details about Subaru's first-ever series-produced electric model are few and far between, but CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga confirmed it will be a variant of an existing car, not a standalone model like the Nissan Leaf or the Chevrolet Bolt.

With the right foundations, starting with an existing car is considerably more cost-effective than developing an electric car from scratch. It makes a tie-up with another automaker unnecessary, and it allows Subaru to reach a bigger percentage of the market.

"If there's already an attractive Subaru model, for example the XV crossover, and if a customer in Beijing wants one but is only allowed to buy an electric vehicle, if there's no electric version then he can't buy it," Yoshigana explained.

Subaru expects its first entry into the electric vehicle segment will arrive before 2021.