Subaru extends partnership with DirtFish Rally School

  • April 7, 2017, 11:58 am
  • Apr 7, 2017, 11:58 am
  •         by Justin King

Students can thrash a BRZ or WRX STI on 315 acres of gravel, dirt, mud and tarmac.

Subaru has extended its partnership with the DirtFish Rally School in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Students can thrash a BRZ or WRX STI on the 315-acre site located in the Cascade Mountains foothills. The two vehicles provide an opportunity to hone rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive rally skills.

The school includes an 'Old Mill' area with gravel, mud, dirt and tarmac, while other zones are open or wooded. Students can also take advantage of classroom training and driving simulators.

"At Subaru, we design our vehicles to provide drivers with confidence in every sort of driving condition," says Subaru motorsports marketing manager Rob Weir.

RELATED CARS
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru BRZ
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
2017 Subaru WRX STI
2017 Subaru Legacy
2017 Subaru Outback
2017 Subaru WRX
2016 Subaru Impreza
2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

DirtFish offers courses as short as two hours or up to three days, with prices ranging from $475 to $4,500.

Now

Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD

"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/>   http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb

 45m

Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location.    http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp

 1h

Aston Martin previews DBX

Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.    

 3h

Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes

Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando.    http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx

 4h

Ford won't return to Formula 1

Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak.    http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig

 5h

Long-wheelbase Acura TLX to debut in Shanghai

Acura has announced it will introduce a long-wheelbase variant of the TLX at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model will only be sold on the Chinese market, and it will likely be built there, too.   

 6h

Chevrolet previews Shanghai-bound FNR-X concept

Chevrolet has released a dark teaser image that previews a new concept car. Named FNR-X, the model will debut in two weeks at the biennial Shanghai Auto Show.   

 7h

Peugeot establishes North American division

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.    

 8h

Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.    

 9h

Lamborghini displays like-new Miura at German show

Lamborghini is showcasing a like-new Miura at the annual Techno Classica, one of the largest classic car shows in Germany. The V12-powered supercar was treated to a full restoration by the company's Polo Storico division.    

 10h