Subaru extends partnership with DirtFish Rally School

Subaru has extended its partnership with the DirtFish Rally School in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Students can thrash a BRZ or WRX STI on the 315-acre site located in the Cascade Mountains foothills. The two vehicles provide an opportunity to hone rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive rally skills.

The school includes an 'Old Mill' area with gravel, mud, dirt and tarmac, while other zones are open or wooded. Students can also take advantage of classroom training and driving simulators.

"At Subaru, we design our vehicles to provide drivers with confidence in every sort of driving condition," says Subaru motorsports marketing manager Rob Weir.

DirtFish offers courses as short as two hours or up to three days, with prices ranging from $475 to $4,500.