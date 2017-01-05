Most Discussed

Other Forester Stories

Other Subaru Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Subaru Forester joins Black Edition club

  • May 18, 2017, 4:28 pm
  • May 18, 2017, 4:28 pm
  •         by Justin King

Other packages have received safety and drivetrain upgrades for the 2018 model year.

Blacked-out appearance packages will finally enter the wagon segment when the 2018 Forester arrives later this year.
Get More Car Info
The Forester 2.5i Black Edition serves as a direct upgrade from the Premium trim, adding black 18-inch alloy wheels and matching fog light trim, exterior badges, mirrors and grille accents.

The company has also upgraded a few other packages for the 2018 model year. Active torque vectoring -- introduced on the WRX and STI -- is now standard for the 2.0XT Touring edition.

Several packages have received safety enhancements, with high-beam assist and reverse auto braking on all EyeSight-equipped models. The EyeSight driver assistance suite is also now standard on all Touring variants.

The 2018 Forester is scheduled to arrive in US showrooms this summer.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Ikea grand opening could shut down Ohio roadways

The grand opening of the first Ikea in Columbus, Ohio, could shut down exits on Interstate 71, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Ikea is expecting enthusiastic shoppers to line up as early as two days in advance of the store's opening on June 5th, and as many as 15,000 customers may visit the store each day of its opening week. Seeking to avoid stopped traffic on I-71, local officials plan to shut down several exits.   http://bit.ly/2qVU6Wt

 1h

Is this a 300 Hellcat?

It looks like Chrysler wants to Hellcat all the things.   http://bit.ly/2qWpHra

 4h

1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type headed to auction

One of the 12 Lightweight E-Types built by Jaguar in the early 1960s is headed to auction. The Lightweight stood out from the regular E-Type with aluminum construction and a more basic cabin. Raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, chassis number S850664 could sell for about $7 million.   

 5h

Mazda sponsors classic car rally in CA

Mazda is sponsoring a classic car rally named Touge California. The 200-mile event will take place on July 15, and it's open to anyone with a Japanese car built before 1980.   http://bit.ly/2rtUVmL

 6h

Official: VW boss Mueller under investigation

German prosecutors have announced they're investigating Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller over allegations of market manipulation. He's accused of taking too long to notify Porsche SE shareholders of the diesel cover-up, according to Bloomberg.   

 7h

UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel

England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.   

 8h

McLaren open to all-electric supercar

McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.   

 9h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free again

By the time the Hyundai Kona breaks cover, we won't have anything new to say about it. The crossover has been caught completely camo-free in yet another set of spy shots.   http://bit.ly/2rtFaMx

 10h

Audi A3 e-tron gets price hike for 2018

Audi has made the gasoline-electric A3 more expensive for the 2018 model year. The Sportback e-tron costs $600 more than before. The list of upgrades includes two USB ports, standard heated front seats, and new wheel designs.   

 11h