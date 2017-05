Subaru Forester joins Black Edition club

Other packages have received safety and drivetrain upgrades for the 2018 model year.

Blacked-out appearance packages will finally enter the wagon segment when the 2018 Forester arrives later this year.The Forester 2.5i Black Edition serves as a direct upgrade from the Premium trim, adding black 18-inch alloy wheels and matching fog light trim, exterior badges, mirrors and grille accents.The company has also upgraded a few other packages for the 2018 model year. Active torque vectoring -- introduced on the WRX and STI -- is now standard for the 2.0XT Touring edition.Several packages have received safety enhancements, with high-beam assist and reverse auto braking on all EyeSight-equipped models. The EyeSight driver assistance suite is also now standard on all Touring variants.The 2018 Forester is scheduled to arrive in US showrooms this summer.