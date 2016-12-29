Subaru previews BRZ STI Sport concept for Tokyo debut

The STI Sport edition brings unique styling enhancements and performance parts, but will not be headed to the US market.

Subaru has previewed the BRZ STI Sport concept ahead of its official unveiling at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Details remain scant, but an included photo suggests the Sport edition will be distinguished by unique 18-inch black wheels, a new front lip and matching side skirts, among other tweaks.

Subaru promises the package will deliver "STI-tuned driving performance" alongside the exclusive exterior and interior parts.

Like most STI cars for Japanese buyers, the upgraded BRZ does not represent a turbocharged package in the spirit of the US-market WRX STI. Despite persistent rumors, neitehr Subaru nor Toyota have confirmed plans to introduced forced induction for the platform.

A European Toyota executive recently confirmed that the sports coupe will live on for a second generation. The redesigned model is still in the early stages of development, but the company has hinted at a late 2018 or early 2019 debut.