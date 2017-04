Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI

Subaru's WRX models are receiving a few new features and a higher price for 2018.

Subaru has announced pricing for its slightly-revised 2018 WRX and WRX STI models. Although not yet based on the all-new Impreza compact, the carryover 2018 WRX models do include a few upgrades over their 2017 counterparts.For the WRX line, Subaru's 2018 update includes a new front end design with larger grille opening, revised suspension tuning for greater stability and ride comfort, a smoother-shifting six-speed manual transmission and a revised electric power steering system. On the comfort and convince front the 2018 WRX arrives with thicker door glass and new door sealing to provide a quieter ride, and Subaru has an enlarged the car's LCD screens. The WRX's multi-function display grows from 4.3-inches to 5.9-inches for 2018 while the infotainment screen now measures 7.0-inches, up from 6.2-inches.A new Performance Package joins the WRX Premium's option list for 2018. It includes Recaro seats, red-painted brake calipers and a moonroof delete to save weight.Prices for the 2018 WRX will start from $26,996. That represents a slight bump over the $26,695 Subaru charged for the 2017 WRX.The top-spec 2018 WRX STI receives the same suspension tuning as the WRX, as well as a revised DCCD AWD system, upgraded brakes with drilled rotors and the line's first-ever 19-inch wheels. All WRX STI models also get upgraded interior materials, new rear cup holders and a faster remote-opening trunk. For 2018 both the WRX and WRX STI feature standard roof rack mounting brackets.The 2018 Subaru WRX STI carries a base price of $36,095, marking a $900 increase over last year's model. Both the WRX and WRX STI are subject to a $860 destination charge.