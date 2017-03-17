Subaru promises to start making 'emotionally appealing' cars

  • April 7, 2017, 4:26 pm
  • Apr 7, 2017, 4:26 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company is looking to aesthetic design as an area for potential improvement.

Subaru has promised to place a higher priority on aesthetic design for future vehicles.


The Japanese automaker is experiencing another strong year in the US market, capping a decade-long run of record growth, but the company is still looking for ways to improve and avoid resting on its laurels.

Speaking to WardsAuto, Subaru product planning and design manager Matt Wherry suggested the company is for the first time focusing on product design as a competitive advantage.

"We've made great cars, but not necessarily the most beautiful," he said. "Now they're really going to be emotionally appealing, to a level they haven't been before."

Wherry says the automaker is not worried about losing sales. Instead, the heightened focus on design is said to be a natural next step after the company achieved success in all other major areas.

The new Impreza lineup is said to hint at the reprioritization. Designers apparently spent more time choosing key design changes including the Impreza's sculpted doors, new front fascia and interior trim.

Subaru is slowly expanding its Tustin, California design center, which currently employs eight full-time designers tasked with looking into the future to help guide the company's styling direction. The team is expected to gain more influence in the coming years, as the US market continues to be the automaker's profit center.

Now

Infiniti's new concept foreshadows next QX80

Infiniti's new Monograph concept gives us a glimpse at the replacement for the existing QX80 SUV. The concept will appear on the show floor at the New York International Auto Show next week.    http://bit.ly/2nLW2uC

 1h

Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD

"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/>   http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb

 2h

Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location.    http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp

 4h

Aston Martin previews DBX

Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.    

 5h

Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes

Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando.    http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx

 6h

Ford won't return to Formula 1

Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak.    http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig

 7h

Long-wheelbase Acura TLX to debut in Shanghai

Acura has announced it will introduce a long-wheelbase variant of the TLX at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model will only be sold on the Chinese market, and it will likely be built there, too.   

 8h

Chevrolet previews Shanghai-bound FNR-X concept

Chevrolet has released a dark teaser image that previews a new concept car. Named FNR-X, the model will debut in two weeks at the biennial Shanghai Auto Show.   

 9h

Peugeot establishes North American division

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.    

 10h

Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.    

 11h