Subaru promises to start making 'emotionally appealing' cars

Infiniti's new concept foreshadows next QX80
Infiniti's new Monograph concept gives us a glimpse at the replacement for the existing QX80 SUV. The concept will appear on the show floor at the New York International Auto Show next week. http://bit.ly/2nLW2uC
Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD
"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/> http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb
Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location. http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp
Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes
Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando. http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx
Ford won't return to Formula 1
Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak. http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig
Peugeot establishes North American division
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.
Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.