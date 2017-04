Subaru promises to start making 'emotionally appealing' cars

The company is looking to aesthetic design as an area for potential improvement.

Subaru has promised to place a higher priority on aesthetic design for future vehicles.The Japanese automaker is experiencing another strong year in the US market, capping a decade-long run of record growth, but the company is still looking for ways to improve and avoid resting on its laurels.Speaking to WardsAuto , Subaru product planning and design manager Matt Wherry suggested the company is for the first time focusing on product design as a competitive advantage."We've made great cars, but not necessarily the most beautiful," he said. "Now they're really going to be emotionally appealing, to a level they haven't been before."Wherry says the automaker is not worried about losing sales. Instead, the heightened focus on design is said to be a natural next step after the company achieved success in all other major areas.The new Impreza lineup is said to hint at the reprioritization. Designers apparently spent more time choosing key design changes including the Impreza's sculpted doors, new front fascia and interior trim.Subaru is slowly expanding its Tustin, California design center, which currently employs eight full-time designers tasked with looking into the future to help guide the company's styling direction. The team is expected to gain more influence in the coming years, as the US market continues to be the automaker's profit center.