By Byron Hurd
Wednesday, Dec 21st, 2016 @ 12:54 pm
 
Subaru announced Wednesday that it has beat its cumulative 2015 U.S. sales total, logging 582,675 units so far in 2016 as of the time of the announcement.

Subaru has been riding a wave of year-over-year improvements that began with a product overhaul initiated in 2008. The shift away from smaller, more enthusiast-friendly vehicles to larger family-haulers has paid dividends for the small automaker.

These improvements have come despite aging product in key categories and the complete absence of a large crossover/SUV to compete with the likes of the Honda Pilot, the Mazda CX-9 and the Kia Sorento.

Omissions such as these have not gone unnoticed by Subaru, who in the past six weeks has revealed a three-row SUV concept (the Viziv 7, pictured) and started delivering the first in a brand new wave of overhauled products (the 2017 Subaru Impreza).

"The company expects to end the year by breaking the 600,000 barrier for the first time with sales in excess of 610,000," the company said in the announcement.

Subaru was not the only automaker to reveal big sales news Wednesday. Honda announced earlier that four of its models would top their respective classes in retail sales.


