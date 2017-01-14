Subaru reveals BRZ STI Sport at Tokyo Auto Salon

  • Updated January 14, 2017, 1:56 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

Engine output stays the same, but improvements to the chassis promise better handling.

Subaru has unveiled a BRZ STI Sport Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Sadly, the lightweight sports coupe doesn't appear to have any horsepower increases, but other performance parts promise to improve the driving experience.

STI Sport appears to be a moniker Subaru is applying to cars that are not as hard core as pure STI cars, but with some visual and suspension upgrades. An analogue would be the M Sport and F Sport packages found on BMW and Lexus vehicles.

According to Subaru, the concept for the concept is "pure handling delight," emphasizing corner carving ability rather than straight line speed. To stiffen up the chassis, the BRZ STI Sport comes with a flexible V-brace in the engine bay and flexible chassis support rods that bolt onto the undercarriage.

A freer flowing STI performance muffler may eke out a few more ponies, but the brake horsepower figures — those measured at the flywheel — is still 205. That number is standard for all manual transmission 2017 BRZ models, which have a redesigned intake manifold that accounts for the 5-horse bump from 2016 models.

The remaining differences are cosmetic: front, side and rear skirts; a gloss black spoiler, 18-inch matte black aluminum wheels, seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara, and a leather-covered steering wheel.

Get More Car Info
RELATED CONTENT
Subaru to show tuned Levorg wagons at Tokyo Auto Salon
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h