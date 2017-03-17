Subaru to show US-spec Crosstrek in New York

V10 likely not coming back to F1

Formula 1 officials held a meeting to decide which direction to take the sport in. Details haven't been made public, but it sounds like F1 cars will remain hybrid in the foreseeable future, and the V10 is never coming back. "F1 is the flagship of the motorsport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry," FIA president Jean Todt told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.