Subaru to test self-driving cars in California

  • Updated February 12, 2017, 4:20 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

California officials gave Subaru a permit to test autonomous tech a few days ago.

California officials have granted Subaru permission to test self-driving cars on the state's public roads, according to a recent report.

The Golden State's Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) gave Subaru an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit on February 9. The Japanese automaker plans to test new features that will gradually be added to its EyeSight suite of electronic driving aids.

Notably, Subaru is developing technology that will allow its cars to drive themselves in traffic jams at speeds of up to 40 mph, according to Engadget. The feature is expected to debut on a production model in the next few years. Looking further ahead, company executives predict the brand will offer a semi-autonomous car capable of changing lanes on its own by 2020.

As a permit-holder, Subaru must inform the California DMV every time one of its self-driving prototypes is involved in an accident. It also needs to file an annual report that outlines how many times a prototype's autonomous systems were activated, and how many times they were disengaged due to failures.

RELATED CARS
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru BRZ
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
2017 Subaru WRX STI
2017 Subaru Legacy
2017 Subaru Outback
2017 Subaru WRX
2016 Subaru Impreza
2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

The list of companies allowed to test self-driving cars on California roads includes well-known brands like Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford, Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. More obscure names like Faraday Future, Wheego Electric Cars, Zoox, and AutoX Technologies also have a permit, according to the DMV's official website.

  

Now

DS 7 Crossback spied camo-free

Amateur spy shots have given us an early look at the DS 7 Crossback. Essentially a re-skinned Peugeot 3008, the French brand's next crossover will debut during the Geneva Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2ln1pUl

 1d

Dodge Viper sold out

The Dodge Viper is sold out, according to FCA design boss Ralph Gilles. Production is scheduled to end on August 31, and a successor isn't in the works.    

 1d

Ford invests $1 billion into AI startup

Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent.   http://bit.ly/2lu7M8H

 1d

Dodge Charger Pursuit detects sneak attacks

Officers can now check their 'six,' thanks to a new Officer Protection Package that uses rear-facing camera and radar sensors.   

 1d

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 2d