Subaru to unveil next Crosstrek in Geneva

The next Crosstrek will be lighter than the current model.

Subaru has announced plans to introduce the next-generation Crosstrek at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show.

The 2018 Crosstrek -- which is named XV on the other side of the pond -- will be based on the brand-new 2017 Impreza that was launched last year. Like the current model, it will receive more ground clearance, and rugged-looking add-ons such as black plastic trim over the wheel arches and the rocker panels. A teaser image published on Subaru's official website gives us an early look at the car.

A brand new platform set to underpin several models in the coming years will make Subaru's popular soft-roader lighter, more efficient, and better to drive than the current model. EyeSight tech will be offered at an extra cost on select trim levels.

Mechanically, the Crosstrek will be identical to the Impreza. That means power will be provided by a 2.0-liter flat-four engine rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Buyers will likely be asked to choose between a manual transmission or a CVT. Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system will come standard.

The Crosstrek debuting in Geneva in March will be the European-spec model. Details about the U.S.-spec version haven't been announced yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it in April during the New York Auto Show. It will be branded a 2018 model when it arrives in showrooms later this year.