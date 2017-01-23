Subaru to unveil next Crosstrek in Geneva

  • Updated January 23, 2017, 1:04 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The next Crosstrek will be lighter than the current model.

Subaru has announced plans to introduce the next-generation Crosstrek at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show.

The 2018 Crosstrek -- which is named XV on the other side of the pond -- will be based on the brand-new 2017 Impreza that was launched last year. Like the current model, it will receive more ground clearance, and rugged-looking add-ons such as black plastic trim over the wheel arches and the rocker panels. A teaser image published on Subaru's official website gives us an early look at the car.

A brand new platform set to underpin several models in the coming years will make Subaru's popular soft-roader lighter, more efficient, and better to drive than the current model. EyeSight tech will be offered at an extra cost on select trim levels.

Mechanically, the Crosstrek will be identical to the Impreza. That means power will be provided by a 2.0-liter flat-four engine rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Buyers will likely be asked to choose between a manual transmission or a CVT. Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system will come standard.

Get More Car Info

The Crosstrek debuting in Geneva in March will be the European-spec model. Details about the U.S.-spec version haven't been announced yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it in April during the New York Auto Show. It will be branded a 2018 model when it arrives in showrooms later this year.

RELATED CONTENT
Suzuki teases two new compact SUVs
Subaru previews Crosstrek Special Edition with red interior
Geneva LIVE: Subaru XV concept
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h