Subaru adds new infotainment apps for Impreza, BRZ

  • Updated January 6, 2017, 11:43 am
  •         by Justin King

The new features range from bird-watching services to parking assistance.

Subaru has updated the 2017 Impreza's infotainment system with eight new apps, ranging from navigation systems to parking assistance utilities.

The Starlink multimedia system adds integrated Magellan Navi, eBird, Best Parking, Yelp, Gylmpse, RightTrack, Tweddle Quick Reference Guide, and Wcities' Eventseeker.

Magellan Navi takes advantage of cloud-based mapping to avoid frustrations with outdated information, while Best Parking provides location and rate information for short- and long-term parking spaces in 105 cities and 115 airports throughout North America.

Among the non-automotive apps, eBird connects to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's popular birdwatching database with information on bird sighting locations. Eventseeker, meanwhile, allows drivers to explore local events such as music and sports.

Get More Car Info

All eight apps are available immediately on the 2017 Impreza and 2016-2017 BRZ, with additional models to follow in the near future.

  

