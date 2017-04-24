Supreme Court declines to hear GM's ignition switch appeal

Various claims could be worth billions of dollars, but plaintiffs must still prove the merits of their cases.

The US Supreme Court has declined to hear General Motors' appeal of a lower-court decision that potentially exposes the company to claims related to the ignition-switch defect crisis.A bankruptcy court in 2015 upheld a bankruptcy shield, essentially protecting the company from lawsuits based on events that occurred prior to the 2009 transition from insolvent 'Old GM' to bailed-out 'New GM.' The decision affected injury and death lawsuits from pre-bankruptcy accidents and claims of lost value of vehicles.Plaintiffs successfully appealed the ruling by invoking a due process clause from the Constitution, arguing that GM was aware of the defect before going bankrupt and should have sent notices to customers.GM has downplayed the Supreme Court decision, noting that it was "not a decision on the merits" and plaintiffs "must still establish their right to assert successor liability claims" and prove the claims have merit.A win could have shielded the automaker from billions of dollars in claims, but the company now continues to face years of protracted legal battles. The defective components were used in millions of vehicles and blamed for hundreds of deaths and injuries.