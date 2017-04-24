Supreme Court declines to hear GM's ignition switch appeal

  • April 24, 2017, 12:55 pm
  • Apr 24, 2017, 12:55 pm
  •         by Justin King

Various claims could be worth billions of dollars, but plaintiffs must still prove the merits of their cases.

The US Supreme Court has declined to hear General Motors' appeal of a lower-court decision that potentially exposes the company to claims related to the ignition-switch defect crisis.
A bankruptcy court in 2015 upheld a bankruptcy shield, essentially protecting the company from lawsuits based on events that occurred prior to the 2009 transition from insolvent 'Old GM' to bailed-out 'New GM.' The decision affected injury and death lawsuits from pre-bankruptcy accidents and claims of lost value of vehicles.

Plaintiffs successfully appealed the ruling by invoking a due process clause from the Constitution, arguing that GM was aware of the defect before going bankrupt and should have sent notices to customers.

GM has downplayed the Supreme Court decision, noting that it was "not a decision on the merits" and plaintiffs "must still establish their right to assert successor liability claims" and prove the claims have merit.

A win could have shielded the automaker from billions of dollars in claims, but the company now continues to face years of protracted legal battles. The defective components were used in millions of vehicles and blamed for hundreds of deaths and injuries.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

PSA wants to sell more cars in China

Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares.   http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3

 1h

Porsche expects 30% take-up rate for manual GT3

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 is once again available with an enthusiast-approved manual transmission. The German brand expects 30-percent of GT3s will ship with three pedals.   http://bit.ly/2oXhIb3

 2h

Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI

The updated Subaru WRX carries a base price of $27,855 once a mandatory destination charge is factored in. The Premium trim costs $31,355, while the Limited is priced at $32,455. Pricing for the WRX STI ranges from $36,995 to $41,755.   

 3h

Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy.   http://bit.ly/2p8fggC

 4h

Mercedes-AMG Project One getting 1,020 horsepower?

Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar will allegedly boast 1,020 horsepower. Power will come from a hybrid drivetrain built around a 748-horsepower V6 engine sourced from AMG's Formula 1 car, and a pair of electric motors rated at a combined 408 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2oX2uTA

 5h

Audi begins taking reservations for E-Tron Quattro

Audi's Norwegian division is now taking reservations for the E-Tron Quattro, an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla Model X. Buyers can reserve Audi's upcoming battery-powered model by putting down a $2,900 deposit. So far, a reservation program for the United States hasn't been announced yet.   http://bit.ly/2oXawMl

 6h

Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record

The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car. The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.   

 7h

Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon

American tuner Hennessey is ready to bump the Dodge Challenger Demon's output up to 1,500 horsepower. It's a work in progress, but Motor Authority reports the upgrades include upgraded headers, strengthened internal components, and a tweaked supercharger.   http://bit.ly/2oWRs0A

 8h

McLaren 570S Spider coming soon

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has revealed a topless version of the 570S is right around the corner. It will get a power-folding hardtop, and the coupe model's 562-horsepower V8.   http://bit.ly/2oWZ8QF

 9h

Report: Uber hid LiDAR developed with Waymo tech

Google's Waymo division has accused rival Uber of hiding a LiDAR built using technology it developed. Uber says the device was an abandoned project, and it claims it has always been open about its existence.   https://bloom.bg/2oWZhn6

 10h